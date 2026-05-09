Angelica Panganiban Embraces a quieter and more peaceful life

“When I became a mom, it felt like I was always forgetting so many things. I always felt absent-minded. There’s really such a thing as mom brain. Everything just feels foggy.”

Despite the exhaustion and adjustments that came with raising a child, the actress said motherhood also revealed a new kind of strength within her.

“It’s magical. It’s amazing to show the capacity of a woman. You can do everything. You are capable of doing everything.”

Today, Angelica balances life as a mother, wife, and actress while embracing a quieter and more peaceful life with husband Gregg Homanand their daughter in Subic. That sense of peace, she said, has completely changed how she views work and the projects she chooses to accept.

“If you want to go back to that, if you want to return to the darkness in your life, you want it to be worth it. Not the kind where you go home feeling like something was missing from the experience.”

For the actress, home has become her safe space — something she refuses to compromise lightly.

“Because the life I have now feels so good already. It’s fulfilling. Life as a mother is fulfilling for me.”

She admitted that acting can still be emotionally draining, which is why every project now has to feel meaningful enough to justify the time she spends away from her family.

“So if something is going to disrupt your life and the balance that I already have, I want it to truly be worth it. I want to go home feeling fulfilled too.”

Long before she became fully settled into motherhood, Angelica had already been candid about the realities of being a first-time mom. In a heartfelt Instagram post shared in 2022, shortly after welcoming baby Amila, the actress humorously documented the everyday chaos many mothers quietly endure.

“Two months into motherhood, and here are the things I’ve learned.”

She recalled learning to multitask even during exhausting 4 a.m. feedings.

“Before you breastfeed at 4 a.m., make sure you’ve already brushed your teeth, washed your face, and gone to the bathroom. You’ll never know if she’ll still let you put her down afterward.”

Angelica also joked about how motherhood completely changed even the simplest routines.

“Third, you probably won’t get to wear proper clothes anymore. Accept that you’ll just be in a bra until your baby gets tired of breastfeeding.”

“This also includes brushing your hair. What is a hair brush anymore? That’s our life now.”

Her honesty resonated with many women navigating the same sleepless nights and overwhelming adjustments of early motherhood.

Before ending the post, Angelica paid tribute to mothers everywhere — a message that continues to resonate years later.

“I salute all mothers. Long live all of us.”

Angelica welcomed her daughter Amila, fondly called “Baby Bean,” on 20 September 2022, before eventually introducing her to the public a month later.

Now, as she reflects on motherhood years into the journey, Angelica’s story serves as a reminder that beyond the glamour of showbiz is a woman who found her greatest role not under the spotlight, but at home with her family.