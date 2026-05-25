Romanticized global fable

A beloved fast-food empire, long celebrated as a rare emerging-market challenger to western behemoths, is discovering that going global is a far messier business than it imagined.
The company’s international footprint now accounts for a substantial chunk of its revenues and gross profit, enough to call it a genuine multinational. Overseas, the brand is growing faster than at home, with stronger system-wide sales growth and better same-store performance.
The store count abroad has swelled to nearly twice the number of domestic locations. By this measure, the global bet looks like it’s working.
Except it isn’t. Not on the bottom line, a pencil pusher in the giant company whispered to Nosy Tarsee.
Strip away the top-line flattery and the picture turns uncomfortable as it shows the home market, the one the company was supposedly diversifying away from, is still generating the entirety of the group’s net profit.
The international operations are actively destroying earnings rather than adding to them. The overseas business is in the red at the net income level, dragging the consolidated figure below what the domestic business produces on its own.
Rent, labor, advertising, logistics, brand building, integration headaches, and underperforming acquired chains are eating through whatever gross profit the international kitchens manage to cook up.
Operating expenses overseas run at nearly twice the rate of the home market as a share of revenues, leaving a razor-thin operating margin that evaporates entirely once financing and other costs are factored in.
The Philippine operation, meanwhile, quietly bankrolls the entire enterprise — the golden goose the world tour depends on.
The global story is real, but loses its luster when it comes to the bottom line.