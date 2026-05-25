Romanticized global fable

A beloved fast-food empire, long celebrated as a rare emerging-market challenger to western behemoths, is discovering that going global is a far messier business than it imagined.

The company’s international footprint now accounts for a substantial chunk of its revenues and gross profit, enough to call it a genuine multinational. Overseas, the brand is growing faster than at home, with stronger system-wide sales growth and better same-store performance.

The store count abroad has swelled to nearly twice the number of domestic locations. By this measure, the global bet looks like it’s working.