Jollibee cuts through cost pressures as Q1 net income drops

Following the weaker earnings performance, JFC said it is reviewing “the pacing of store openings, planned capital expenditures, and profitability expectations” for the rest of the year, while rolling out mitigation measures that include selective price increases, sourcing initiatives, and tighter cost management.

“First-quarter profitability was impacted by temporary cost pressures. Underlying demand across the business remained healthy.

We view these headwinds as manageable, supported by disciplined cost controls, ongoing productivity initiatives, and targeted margin recovery actions across our brands and markets,” said Richard Shin, JFC chief financial and risk officer and chief executive officer of Jollibee Group International Business.

“We are managing today’s cost volatility prudently, and we remain confident in our long-term growth outlook. As costs normalize over time, we remain focused on prudent capital allocation and sustaining profitable, long-term growth,” he added.

The company said recent geopolitical developments intensified input cost volatility during the quarter, driving direct costs up 11.7 percent and offsetting gains from stronger sales across domestic and international markets.

Despite the profit decline, JFC posted robust topline growth, with systemwide sales rising 10.3 percent to P113.9 billion and revenues climbing 9 percent to P76.5 billion, supported by both its Philippine and overseas businesses.

Still, JFC chief executive officer Ernesto Tanmantiong said the group remains focused on navigating near-term volatility while sustaining long-term growth.

“While the operating environment remains dynamic, we are taking disciplined steps to manage near-term volatility through measured price increase beginning in second quarter, alongside thoughtful and targeted cost management initiatives, while continuing to advance sustainable growth and long-term shareholder value,” he said.