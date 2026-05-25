Rep. Frasco sworn in as new House Deputy Speaker

Since being re-elected in 2025, the solon has proposed various bills concerning the establishment of infrastructures to improve transportation to and from Cebu as well as improving healthcare for his constituents.

In one of his more national concerned authored proposals, Frasco proposed for funding to be appropriated to funeral services for indigent and extremely poor families in the country as a means to dignify and honor their deaths.

Aside from him, two other solons were recently sworn in as Deputy Speakers in Bacolod City Rep. Alfredo “Albee” Benitez and Pangasinan Rep. Maria Rachel Arenas.

What does a House Deputy Speaker do?

At the House of Representatives, Deputy Speakers are considered as the second highest-ranking official from the House Speaker.

They serve the purpose of overseeing legislative sessions and are considered as ex-officio members in all of the committees in the lower house.

As part of the panels, they could recommend policies and programs to the House Speaker with the means of improving the legislative process.

Deputy Speakers also have the ability to appoint personnel under the discretion of the speaker and perform other duties and functions that are assigned for them.