LIST: House members vote on VP Duterte impeachment

Members of the House of Representatives have officially impeached Vice President Sara Duterte this Monday, 11 May, with a vote of 257 in favor, 25 against, and nine abstentions.
Here is the tentative list of what lawmakers voted on the transmittal of the Articles of Impeachment to the Senate:
In Favor:
Manila 6th District Rep. Benny Abante
Tingog Rep. Jude Acidre
Antipolo 2nd District Rep. Philip Acop
Lanao del Sur 1st District Rep. Zia Alonto Adiong
Dinagat Island Rep. Kaka Bag-ao
Akbayan Partylist Rep. Perci Cendaña
Kabataan Partylist Rep. Renee Co
Batangas 3rd District Rep. King Collantes
Akbayan Partylist Rep. Chel Diokno
Mamamayang Liberal Rep. Leila de Lima
Baguio Rep. Mauricio Domogan
Gabriela Rep. Sarah Elago
Iloilo 1st District Rep. Janette Garin
Pangasinan 5th District Rep. Ramon Guico
Capiz 1st District Rep. Howard Guintu
Akbayan Partylist Rep. Dadah Kiram Ismula
Zambales 1st District Rep. Jefferson Khonghun
Albay 1st District Rep. Cielo Lagman
ALONA Rep. Cristina Talavera Lopez
Batangas 2nd District Rep. Gerville Luistro
La Union 1st District Rep. Paolo Ortega
FPJ Partylist Rep. Brian Poe
Bataan 1st District Rep. Antonino Roman
Tingog Rep. Andrew Romualdez
Leyte 1st District Rep. Martin Romualdez
Tingog Rep. Yedda Romualdez
Kamanggagawa Rep. Elijah San Fernando
Las Piñas Rep. Mark Anthony Santos
Navotas Rep. Toby Tiangco
ACT Partylist Rep. Antonio Tinio
San Juan Rep. Maria Ysabel Zamora
Abstain:
Palawan 2nd District Rep. Jose Alvarez
Caloocan 2nd District Rep. Edgar Erice
Bukidnon 3rd District Rep. Audrey Kay Zubiri
Against:
Bohol 2nd District Rep. Maria Vanessa Aumentado
General Santos Rep. Shirlyn Bañas-Nograles
Cavite 4th District Rep. Francisco Barzaga
Agusan del Sur 1st District Rep. Alfelito Bascug
Agusan del Norte Rep. Dale Corvera
Davao Oriental 1st District Rep. Nelson Dayanghirang
Cebu 1st District Rep. Rachel Del Mar
PPP Partylist Rep. Harold Duterte
Davao 2nd District Rep. Omar Duterte
Davao 1st District Rep. Paolo Duterte
Sorsogon 2nd District Rep. Manuel Fortes
Cebu 3rd District Rep. Karen Garcia
Laguna 2nd District Rep. Ramil Laurel Hernandez
Batangas 1st District Rep. Leandro Leviste
South Cotobato 4th District Rep. Isidro Lumayag
SSS-GSIS Rep. Ledesma Macasaet
SAGIP Partylist Rep. Paolo Marcoleta
Southern Leyte 1st District Rep. Roger Mercado
Bagong Henerasyon Partylist Rep. Robert Nazal
Bukidon 4th District Rep. Laarni Roque
Cebu 4th District Rep. Sun Shimura
Quezon City 4th District Rep. Bong Suntay
Bohol 3rd District Rep. Kristine Tutor
Davao 3rd District Rep. Isidro Ungab
Malasakit at Bayanihan Rep. Girlie Veloso
Nueva Ecijia 3rd District Rep. Julius Cesar Vergara
This list is subject to change and will be updated once the House has provided the official