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LIST: House members vote on VP Duterte impeachment

Plenary of the House of Representatives
Plenary of the House of Representatives Analy Labor
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Members of the House of Representatives have officially impeached Vice President Sara Duterte this Monday, 11 May, with a vote of 257 in favor, 25 against, and nine abstentions.

Here is the tentative list of what lawmakers voted on the transmittal of the Articles of Impeachment to the Senate:

Plenary of the House of Representatives
Ridon: VP Duterte impeachment ‘nation’s fight’

In Favor:

Manila 6th District Rep. Benny Abante

Tingog Rep. Jude Acidre

Antipolo 2nd District Rep. Philip Acop

Lanao del Sur 1st District Rep. Zia Alonto Adiong

Dinagat Island Rep. Kaka Bag-ao

Akbayan Partylist Rep. Perci Cendaña

Kabataan Partylist Rep. Renee Co

Batangas 3rd District Rep. King Collantes

Akbayan Partylist Rep. Chel Diokno

Mamamayang Liberal Rep. Leila de Lima

Baguio Rep. Mauricio Domogan

Gabriela Rep. Sarah Elago

Iloilo 1st District Rep. Janette Garin

Pangasinan 5th District Rep. Ramon Guico

Capiz 1st District Rep. Howard Guintu

Akbayan Partylist Rep. Dadah Kiram Ismula

Zambales 1st District Rep. Jefferson Khonghun

Albay 1st District Rep. Cielo Lagman

ALONA Rep. Cristina Talavera Lopez

Batangas 2nd District Rep. Gerville Luistro

La Union 1st District Rep. Paolo Ortega

FPJ Partylist Rep. Brian Poe

Bataan 1st District Rep. Antonino Roman

Tingog Rep. Andrew Romualdez

Leyte 1st District Rep. Martin Romualdez

Tingog Rep. Yedda Romualdez

Kamanggagawa Rep. Elijah San Fernando

Las Piñas Rep. Mark Anthony Santos

Navotas Rep. Toby Tiangco

ACT Partylist Rep. Antonio Tinio

San Juan Rep. Maria Ysabel Zamora

Abstain:

Palawan 2nd District Rep. Jose Alvarez

Caloocan 2nd District Rep. Edgar Erice

Bukidnon 3rd District Rep. Audrey Kay Zubiri

Against:

Bohol 2nd District Rep. Maria Vanessa Aumentado

General Santos Rep. Shirlyn Bañas-Nograles

Cavite 4th District Rep. Francisco Barzaga

Agusan del Sur 1st District Rep. Alfelito Bascug 

Agusan del Norte Rep. Dale Corvera

Davao Oriental 1st District Rep. Nelson Dayanghirang

Cebu 1st District Rep. Rachel Del Mar

PPP Partylist Rep. Harold Duterte

Davao 2nd District Rep. Omar Duterte

Davao 1st District Rep. Paolo Duterte

Sorsogon 2nd District Rep. Manuel Fortes

Cebu 3rd District Rep. Karen Garcia

Laguna 2nd District Rep. Ramil Laurel Hernandez

Batangas 1st District Rep. Leandro Leviste

South Cotobato 4th District Rep. Isidro Lumayag

SSS-GSIS Rep. Ledesma Macasaet

SAGIP Partylist Rep. Paolo Marcoleta

Southern Leyte 1st District Rep. Roger Mercado

Bagong Henerasyon Partylist Rep. Robert Nazal

Bukidon 4th District Rep. Laarni Roque

Cebu 4th District Rep. Sun Shimura 

Quezon City 4th District Rep. Bong Suntay 

Bohol 3rd District Rep. Kristine Tutor 

Davao 3rd District Rep. Isidro Ungab 

Malasakit at Bayanihan Rep. Girlie Veloso 

Nueva Ecijia 3rd District Rep. Julius Cesar Vergara

This list is subject to change and will be updated once the House has provided the official 

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