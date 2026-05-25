Rain of terror

When it rains, it pours, it is said. And pour it did starting last week. Conflict and controversy, I mean.

Whatever possessed the administration to try and arrest the long-hiding Senator Ronald dela Rosa right at the doorsteps of the Senate, I’ll never know. Especially since it came at right about the same time the House of Representatives had voted overwhelmingly to impeach Vice President Sara Duterte.

That should have been the news: the arch-rival of the President going to trial on charges of corruption and betrayal of public trust. Government, with its vast media resources, could have seized the narrative and used it to further pillory the Veep.

Except that it wasn’t the big news anymore. Something more dramatic happened in the Senate.