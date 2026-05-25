Power subsidies miss target as costs surge — PIDS

Power subsidies meant to shield poor households from rising electricity costs are failing to reach their intended beneficiaries even as government spending climbs, according to a new Philippine Institute for Development Studies (PIDS) study.

The study found that under earlier consumption-based eligibility rules, more than 60 percent of households in many regions qualified for lifeline rate benefits, raising concerns subsidies were spread too broadly instead of focused on the poorest consumers.

PIDS senior research fellow Dr. Kris Francisco said electricity consumption alone is an unreliable indicator of poverty.