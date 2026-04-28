Senate reviewing power subsidy charges

The call for the policy review follows public backlash regarding the so-called “pass-through” charges collected by power firms from consumers and remitted to the government.

These charges, reflected in the billings, help fund government subsidy programs such as the lifeline rate to support the monthly electricity bills of marginalized end-users, including beneficiaries of the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps).

On top of this, the mandated 5 percent discount for senior citizens who consume 100 kWh or less per month also adds to the costs being passed on to consumers.

Such collections are mandated under RA 11552, which amended RA 9136, passed in 2021 under the administration of former president Rodrigo Duterte.