PNP: No arrest warrant received vs Bato

“The Philippine National Police is always ready to fulfill its mandate, but any of our action will always be anchored on lawful orders, existing procedures, and due process,” Nartatez said.

Senator dela Rosa, the first PNP chief under former President Rodrigo Duterte, has been among the personalities linked to the International Criminal Court probe into the previous administration’s anti-illegal drug operations.

Nartatez said the PNP is aware of the broader political context but remains bound by legal protocols and institutional requirements.

“At this stage, our focus is preparedness and institutional readiness, not personalities. The PNP remains professional and apolitical in carrying out its mandate regardless of the individuals involved in these cases,” he said.

To ensure operational integrity, Nartatez directed all units to strictly observe the chain of command and legal basis for any future field operations.

“All police units have been reminded to maintain operational discipline, proper coordination, and strict adherence to the chain of command. Preparations include legal coordination, operational planning, and personnel accountability,” he said.

He also underscored internal security measures, warning against unauthorized disclosures of tactical information.

“The PNP has internal monitoring and accountability mechanisms in place to address unauthorized disclosures. Personnel found leaking sensitive information or violating operational protocols will face administrative and criminal sanctions,” Nartatez warned.