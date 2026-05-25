PNB reimagines Brutalist landmarks for a new generation

That renewed appreciation emerged globally around 2019, including in the Philippines, when architects, designers, and the public began revisiting Brutalist structures with fresh perspective. Buildings once dismissed as severe or cold started attracting a new audience that saw intention behind the weight.

In Metro Manila, two structures that have become part of that renewed conversation are the PNB Makati Center and the PNB Financial Center, both managed by PNB Holdings Corporation.

The PNB Makati Center, designed by renowned Filipino architect Carlos Arguelles, continues to stand prominently along Ayala Avenue, its disciplined geometry holding ground in a district constantly reshaped by modern development.

Meanwhile, the PNB Financial Center in Pasay, designed by architect Gabriel Formoso, stretches across nearly 90,000 square meters near Manila Bay, carrying the same Brutalist emphasis on material honesty and monumental scale.

When PHC assumed stewardship of the properties, the goal was not to erase history but to work with it through adaptive redevelopment.

Rather than dramatically altering the structures, interventions focused on preserving architectural identity while adapting the spaces for contemporary use.

Inside the PNB Makati Center, the atmosphere shifts from the imposing exterior to interiors softened by natural light and more human-centered finishes. Exposed concrete gives way to materials designed to feel warmer and more approachable.

Its workspaces, spanning from the second floor to the penthouse levels, feature controlled color accents, collaborative zones, and quieter spaces for focused work. The redesign reflects modern workplace priorities centered on employee interaction, flexibility, health, and safety.

At the PNB Financial Center, the redevelopment strategy expands further.

Long known as a headquarters complex for offices and institutional tenants, portions of the property have been reconfigured into flexible event venues that maximize one of Brutalism’s defining strengths: volume.

Large spans, high ceilings, and open layouts now accommodate both formal functions and more casual gatherings. The bayfront setting adds another dimension, allowing natural light and outdoor views to become part of the experience.

At the center of the complex, the Grand Atrium has emerged as a versatile public-facing venue, extending the building’s role beyond administration and into community and social use.

Together, both buildings demonstrate that preservation is not static but an evolving process.

The redevelopment of the PNB Makati Center and PNB Financial Center reflects how architectural heritage can coexist with changing lifestyles and business needs without sacrificing character or identity.

Their silhouettes remain unmistakably Brutalist from the outside. Yet beyond the concrete facades are spaces reshaped around how people move, work, and gather today — allowing the buildings to define their legacy not only through what they once were, but through how they continue to serve modern life.