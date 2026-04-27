PNB holdings builds legacy through disciplined growth

“Managing property is only one facet of our role. Our current focus is on how our employees, our tenants, and the community experience the work environment over time. By ensuring our office and retail spaces support both daily activity and long-term goals, we create enduring environments that define a legacy far beyond the physical assets themselves.” Atty. Michael Leslie D. Delos Reyes, PHC Interim Chief Operating Officer, said.

This perspective is evident in the continued evolution of its flagship developments. The PNB Financial Center in Pasay has expanded its role beyond a traditional office complex, now serving as a venue for corporate events, launches, and cultural activities that contribute to the city’s growing urban landscape.

Meanwhile, the PNB Makati Center has strengthened its position within the country’s financial district, offering a mix of corporate offices, co-working spaces, and retail establishments that cater to a diverse set of tenants.

To keep its portfolio competitive, PHC has focused on enhancing asset performance and refining leasing strategies, while preparing select properties for future development. It is also introducing innovations that support sustainability and long-term functionality.

“PHC continues the legacy of discipline and long-term perspective associated with our Chairman, Dr. Lucio C. Tan, whose vision remains the guiding force for the entire LT Group. This visionary and steady leadership is reflected in the company’s deliberate growth and development priorities. Through proactive stewardship and measured evolution, PHC advances its mission of shaping enduring spaces and defining a legacy that stands the test of time.” Atty. Delos Reyes capped.