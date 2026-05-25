Palace denies involvement in Marcoleta plunder case

Castro added that the evidence did not come from the administration; it came directly from the senator’s submitted statement of contribution and expenditures (SOCE) and statement of assets, liabilities, and net worth (SALN).

She also cited the alleged discrepancies on Marcoleta’s declared SALN and election fund during the 2025 senatorial poll, conceding that some contributors were unidentified.

The Office of the Ombudsman investigated Sen. Marcoleta along with former Quezon City congressman Mike Defensor, Joseph Varias Espiritu, and Aristotle Baluyut Viray, who will face plunder under Republic Act 7080 and violating Presidential Decree No. 46 prohibiting public officials from receiving gifts.

The investigation rooted in a previous case last year at the Commission on Elections (COMELEC) for Marcoleta’s non-disclosure in his SOCE, where the alleged amount received by the senator exceeded the P50 million limit required for plunder charges.

The COMELEC is ready to coordinate with the Ombudsman in the investigation amid plunder charges.