Ombudsman targets Marcoleta, Defensor

He also submitted the donor’s tax documents to support his position.

Defensor, meanwhile, said an earlier National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) raid linking him to illegal operations is part of what he described as a widening political crackdown on critics of the administration, arguing that law enforcement agencies are being used to intimidate personalities who express dissent.

“The person speaking out should not be harassed by the government, especially not their family,” he said.

Charges recommended pursued

Comelec has agreed with the defense of Marcoleta, as it ultimately ruled that he did not commit any election offense for receiving contributions.

However, the electoral body approved its recommendation to pursue charges against his contributors, who were later revealed to be Defensor, Joseph Espiritu, and Baluyut Viray.

As for the Ombudsman, its investigators formally sought that the plunder complaints be filed against Marcoleta, Defensor, Joseph Varias Espiritu, and Aristotle Baluyut Viray and be subjected to punishment under the Anti-Plunder Act.

Under that law, Marcoleta, who is currently serving his term as a senator, may be suspended from office as stated in Section 5.

“Any public officer against whom any criminal prosecution under a valid information under this Act, whatever stage of execution and mode of participation, is pending in court, shall be suspended from office,” the provision read.

Aside from a case of plunder, the order dated 21 May has also recommended that the senator be indicted for three counts of Indirect Bribery under Article 211 of the Revised Penal Code.

“Other reliefs deemed appropriate under the circumstances are likewise prayed for,” it stated.

Marcoleta has yet to respond to the recommended charges.

The historical irony is that the three protagonists in the case were all instrumental in denying a House franchise to the broadcasting giant ABS-CBN during President Rodrigo Duterte’s term.

The opposition to the ABS-CBN petition for a franchise extension was led by Marcoleta, Ombudsman Jesus Crispin Remulla, who was then Cavite representative and Defensor.