Northwestern University probes alleged hazing after video

In the screenshots, the students were seen standing inside a circle formation while sequentially delivering punches to one another’s stomach and torso area. The individuals appeared to rotate turns during the activity, with some waiting around the perimeter while others endured repeated body blows at the center of the group.

Several of the participants appeared visibly exhausted, sweaty, and physically strained after the exchanges, with some bent over and breathing heavily. Many of the men appeared to have closely shaved heads and were wearing plain light-colored shirts and shorts. A whiteboard with handwritten markings could also be seen in the background of the room.

The scenes shown in the video appeared structured and ritualistic, resembling a physical endurance or initiation activity.

Following the online circulation of the materials, Northwestern University released an official statement confirming that an investigation had already been initiated.

“It has come to the attention of the Administration of Northwestern University that a video and picture purportedly showing students of the university have been posted online,” the university stated.

“These show students apparently doing acts contrary to our rules and regulations. Upon our receipt of these, the administration immediately launched an investigation, which is already ongoing.”

The university further stressed that it “strongly condemns activities that cause physical or psychological harm to students” and reiterated that acts jeopardizing the institution’s safe learning environment would not be tolerated.

The Northwestern University Supreme Student Council (NWU SSC) also acknowledged the issue and said the matter had already been elevated through proper institutional channels.

“The NWU SSC firmly reiterates that it does not condone nor tolerate any act inimical to the interests, welfare, dignity, and values of the University and the studentry, including any form of psychological harm, physical harm, abuse, violence, coercion, degrading treatment, or hazing in any form,” the council said.

Meanwhile, “The Review,” the university’s official student publication, confirmed that it formally endorsed the matter to university authorities after receiving a letter concerning the incident through its official email.

The publication said it remains committed to responsible campus journalism, due process, accountability, and the welfare of the university community.

As of posting, university authorities have yet to identify the students involved publicly or disclose whether any organization or group may be connected to the alleged activity.

DAILY TRIBUNE continues to seek additional information regarding the incident and possible violations of university policies and the Anti-Hazing Act of 2018.