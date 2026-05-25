Mister ‘Pro-Life’

And the timing could hardly be more inappropriate. Rodrigo Duterte is now in detention in The Hague, facing crimes against humanity charges arising from that very campaign of killings. His former police chief, Bato dela Rosa, is also wanted by the ICC and recently turned up in the Senate amid a chaotic standoff as authorities sought to arrest him.

Cayetano himself was at the center of that embarrassing episode, with reports describing allied senators giving Dela Rosa refuge inside the Senate building. In other words, while still trying to justify the so-called “drug war” in public, Cayetano was also using the Senate’s power and privilege to shield one of its alleged architects.

That, really, is the point.

This is not some harmless eccentricity, but complicity stretched out over years. Cayetano may not have pulled a trigger, but he helped operate the propaganda machine that normalized murder, excused abuse and tried to sell the world the lie that all the dead somehow deserved what they got. His job was to reframe mass murder into policy language. To turn atrocity into talking points.

And now he wants to call the whole horrifying exercise “pro-life.”

The tragic part is that the lie is already threadbare. The ICC case, the years of reporting and the public record of Duterte’s own words have all stripped away the old cover story. What remains is not a strong defense, but a tired, heavily discredited one. Cayetano is stuck mouthing the same feeble excuses, perhaps because admitting the truth now would mean admitting to the horror of what he helped defend all those years.

So, no, Mr. Senate President. A campaign built on corpses is not pro-life. It never was.

It was murder with a microphone. And your insistence on calling it otherwise only makes your role in it harder to ignore.