Minority blocks Chiz attempt bid

Minority senators were quick to “shut down” supposed negotiations to reelect Senator Francis “Chiz” Escudero as Senate President in place of Alan Cayetano amid the minority’s efforts to reclaim the chamber leadership.
Escudero had voted for Cayetano in the recent coup that ousted Vicente “Tito” Sotto from the Senate leadership. Barely a week after assuming the presidency, however, Cayetano has been hounded by threats of a counter-coup following the recent tumultuous events that rocked the institution, particularly the 13 May gunfire incident.
Senator Francis Pangilinan confirmed reports that Escudero was planning to join the minority bloc, which currently has 11 members, in a move seen as an effort to strengthen their numbers and challenge the leadership of Cayetano.
Reports have also suggested that Escudero’s joining the plot to unseat Cayetano came with the condition that he will be the Senate president.
“There were discussions, but it was immediately shut down by the minority bloc,” Pangilinan told ANC’s Headstart.
The bid was not personally made by Escudero but by intermediaries, according to Pangilinan. Nevertheless, he derided the proposition as “not acceptable.”
It will be recalled that Escudero held the Senate presidency in the 19th and 20th Congresses.