Minority blocks Chiz attempt bid

Minority senators were quick to “shut down” supposed negotiations to reelect Senator Francis “Chiz” Escudero as Senate President in place of Alan Cayetano amid the minority’s efforts to reclaim the chamber leadership.

Escudero had voted for Cayetano in the recent coup that ousted Vicente “Tito” Sotto from the Senate leadership. Barely a week after assuming the presidency, however, Cayetano has been hounded by threats of a counter-coup following the recent tumultuous events that rocked the institution, particularly the 13 May gunfire incident.