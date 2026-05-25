Magalong backs move to raise drinking age to 21

Magalong said the proposal is necessary to protect the youth, particularly with regard to brain development and the risk of alcohol addiction. The mayor cited studies showing that individuals who start drinking at an early age face a higher risk of addiction. He added that raising the legal drinking age would also help reduce vehicular accidents involving young people.

The mayor said that the measure focuses on protecting vulnerable youth rather than just decreasing accidents. "Alam niyo kasi, ang pre- development ng bata, umaabot hanggang 20 years old siya, kung nagkaroon ng certain type of intervention yan, like alcohol, puwedeng maapektuhan ang pre- development ng bata at magkaroon ng increase ang probability ng addiction." Magalong stressed. He said that there are studies showing that when young people are exposed to alcohol, there is a high possibility that they will become addicted to it.

Meanwhile, City Health Services Office chief Dr. Celia Flor Brillantes said that young people should avoid alcohol consumption because it can damage the liver and other internal organs. She emphasized the importance of maintaining a proper diet and being cautious about beverage consumption during youth.