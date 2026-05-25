Lithuanians, Aussies conquer Nuvali

SANTA ROSA, Laguna --- Lithuania and Australia emerged on top of their respective divisions after a grueling four-day action in the Volleyball World Beach Pro Tour Nuvali Challenge on Sunday evening at the Nuvali Sands Courts here.
Overcoming days of punishing heat and intense competition, Lithuanians Monika Paulikiene and Aine Raupelyte basked in glory and showered in cold champagne after crushing Americans Alaina Chacon and Madelyn Anderson, 21-12, 21-11, in the final of the women’s division for the Olympian pair’s first crown as partners.
“Like always, just to do the best as I can and be aggressive on the block,” 6-foot-6 Raupelyte said after erupting for 23 points from 16 kills and seven blocks.
Paulikiene added 10 off eight spikes and two aces.
“She makes my job easier by putting the ball by one touch. I think that we made it because we had a great atmosphere. We’re supporting each other,” the 25-year-old Raupelyte said of her teammate.