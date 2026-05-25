Lithuanians, Aussies conquer Nuvali

“Like always, just to do the best as I can and be aggressive on the block,” 6-foot-6 Raupelyte said after erupting for 23 points from 16 kills and seven blocks.

Paulikiene added 10 off eight spikes and two aces.

“She makes my job easier by putting the ball by one touch. I think that we made it because we had a great atmosphere. We’re supporting each other,” the 25-year-old Raupelyte said of her teammate.