KEEPING THE CROWN: Tajarros dominates anew, clinches 3000m title

PROSPERIDAD, Agusan del Sur — Chrishia Mae Tajarros of Eastern Visayas once again dominated the secondary girls’ 3000-meter event to clinch back-to-back gold medals in the 66th Palarong Pambansa on Monday here at the Datu Lipus Makapandon-Gov. Democrito O. Plaza Sports Complex.
With a time of 10 minutes and 4.76 seconds, the 14-year-old runner from San Miguel, Leyte looked calm and composed compared to last year where she broke down in tears when she struck gold in one of the biggest grassroots competitions supported by the Philippine Sports Commission.
The daughter of fish vendors fell short of breaking the Palaro record of 10:03.4 minutes set by Mea Gey Niñura of the Davao Region in the 2016 Palaro in Legazpi, Albay.
But Tajarros didn’t mind as she was able to clinch a gold medal as she uses the Palaro to prove she can be a regular member of the national team.
“Breaking the record for me would be a bonus. My goal was to win another medal,” said Tajarros, who became viral in 2024 for running barefoot in the same event.
“I never looked back during the race but I felt I was able to break away after the sixth lap. I’m more used to running with spikes on.”
Tajarros’ teammate, Angel Lumacang finished at a distant second with a time of 10:16.24 followed by Charlen Cos of Davao Region’s at third place with 10:17.20.
Events such as the boys’ secondary javelin throw and girls’ secondary 100m hurdles are being held as of press time.
Local hurdler Christine Castro looks to not only win the gold medal of the secondary girls’ 100m hurdles but also break the national record of 13.34 seconds set by Lauren Hoffman back in the 2024 Philippine Athletics Championships in Pasig City.
In the boys’ elementary long jump, Prince Jacob Ortiz of the Ilocos Region tallied 5.88 meters to clinch the gold medal while Jonry Lumantas of Northern Mindanao snagged the silver with 5.74m.
Garry Malatabon of SOCCSKSARGEN grabbed the bronze medal with 5.48m.
In soft tennis, Charmylle Mansades of SOCCSKSARGEN won over Michelle Anne Asas of Cagayan Valley, 4-0, in the girls’ secondary singles event final.
In doubles play, JC Pastor and Ib Pastor of the Cagayan Region won all three games to win the gold in the boys’ secondary division.
As the 66th Palaro goes underway, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. reminded athletes to use the Palaro as a way for them to hone their skills.
“I know you all did your best. Whatever happens, the lessons you will learn in this Palaro will stay with you wherever you go,” Marcos said.
“Here you will learn patience, respect, discipline and compassion for others.”
Action continues Tuesday at 6 a.m. with the boys’ secondary 5000m event at the same venue.