KEEPING THE CROWN: Tajarros dominates anew, clinches 3000m title

PROSPERIDAD, Agusan del Sur — Chrishia Mae Tajarros of Eastern Visayas once again dominated the secondary girls’ 3000-meter event to clinch back-to-back gold medals in the 66th Palarong Pambansa on Monday here at the Datu Lipus Makapandon-Gov. Democrito O. Plaza Sports Complex.

With a time of 10 minutes and 4.76 seconds, the 14-year-old runner from San Miguel, Leyte looked calm and composed compared to last year where she broke down in tears when she struck gold in one of the biggest grassroots competitions supported by the Philippine Sports Commission.

The daughter of fish vendors fell short of breaking the Palaro record of 10:03.4 minutes set by Mea Gey Niñura of the Davao Region in the 2016 Palaro in Legazpi, Albay.