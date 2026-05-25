JV exposes massive online scams targeting aspiring migrant workers

Illegal online recruitment syndicates are exploiting encrypted digital platforms to evade prosecution while targeting aspiring overseas Filipino workers, Senator Joseph Victor “JV” Ejercito warned Monday.
During a joint hearing of the Senate Committees on Migrant Workers and Labor, Employment and Human Resources Development, Ejercito revealed that trafficking networks shifted their operations to the messaging application Telegram.
The move followed a government crackdown on Meta and TikTok that successfully removed more than 200,000 posts linked to human trafficking and fraudulent job offers.
Ejercito said recruiters on Telegram frequently erase chat histories to destroy digital evidence and frustrate law enforcement efforts.
“The painful part here is that the victims are Filipinos who just want a better life for their families,” Ejercito said.
“This is no longer simple fraud because it is likely connected to organized illegal groups and trafficking networks,” he added.
The senator urged law enforcement and regulatory agencies to close enforcement gaps by strengthening cooperation with the Department of Information and Communications Technology.
He also called for technical solutions to trace the overseas origins of fraudulent job postings.
During the hearing, Ejercito questioned representatives from the Department of Migrant Workers regarding financial assistance for victims, citing that many borrow large sums of money to pay for nonexistent jobs.
Two victims, Jorick Ocmer and Jennilyn Olpindo, testified at the hearing that they each paid roughly P130,000 in bogus placement fees and processing costs to illegal recruiters.
Ejercito voiced support for a DMW proposal to provide legal and financial aid to victims throughout the entire judicial process — from filing complaints to the conviction of suspects — to prevent victims from withdrawing cases due to financial exhaustion.
The senator also pledged to introduce legislative measures to strengthen existing human trafficking and cybercrime laws to protect migrant workers from digital scams.