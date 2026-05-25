JV exposes massive online scams targeting aspiring migrant workers

Ejercito said recruiters on Telegram frequently erase chat histories to destroy digital evidence and frustrate law enforcement efforts.

“The painful part here is that the victims are Filipinos who just want a better life for their families,” Ejercito said.

“This is no longer simple fraud because it is likely connected to organized illegal groups and trafficking networks,” he added.

The senator urged law enforcement and regulatory agencies to close enforcement gaps by strengthening cooperation with the Department of Information and Communications Technology.

He also called for technical solutions to trace the overseas origins of fraudulent job postings.