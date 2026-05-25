Jay Sonza shrugs off Trillanes libel raps, cites free speech

“Yes, nag-file na ng counter-affidavit si Mr. Jay Sonza sa kaso ni former Senator Trillanes (Yes, Mr. Jay Sonza filed a counter-affidavit on the case filed by former Senator Trillanes),” the lawyer said in an ambush, referring to the libel case.

The lawyer questioned the basis of the complaint, arguing that public figures are naturally open to public scrutiny.

“I don’t know bakit siya nag-file ng kaso. I suppose he is a public figure. ‘Pag public figure kasi, subject to public consumption,” Tolentino said.

He also stressed that his client was merely exercising “freedom of press and freedom of expression guaranteed ng ating Saligang Batas.”

According to the defense lawyer, Trillanes is expected to file a reply on 8 June, while Sonza’s camp was given until 22 June to submit its rejoinder before the case is submitted for resolution.

When asked about the statements being questioned in the complaint, Sonza maintained he never directly named Trillanes.

“Hindi ko alam eh, ba’t siya nagrereklamo. Wala naman akong sinabing — hindi pangalan niya, hindi ko binanggit (I don’t know why he’s complaining. I didn’t really say anything — I never mentioned his name),” Sonza said.

He explained that he only discussed a press conference involving lawyer Atty. Levito Baligod and 18 former soldiers who allegedly made certain exposés.

“Ang sinabi ko lang, nagkaroon ng press conference si Atty. Baligod at saka ‘yung 18 dating sundalo. At binanggit ‘yung kanilang mga exposé. ‘Yun lang (All I said was that Atty. Baligod and the 18 former soldiers held a press conference and mentioned their exposés. That was it),” he added.

Sonza also claimed he was puzzled by the complaint, saying he has largely kept away from politics.

“Ako kasi tahimik as bukid eh, nagtatanim-tanim (I’ve just been quietly living in the province, tending to my plants),” he said jokingly.

Despite the complaint, Sonza said he remains confident in the DOJ’s handling of the case.

“I have always had high respect for the Department of Justice. And I am sure they will decide on the merit of what is presented before them,” he said.

Asked whether he believed the complaint amounted to political harassment, Sonza hinted that his critics may already know the answer.

“Wala sigurong mas battered na critic of this present dispensation kundi ako (There is probably no critic more battered by this present administration than me),” he said, claiming he has been among the administration’s most targeted critics both in mainstream and social media circles.