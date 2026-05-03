Hearing set in Jay Sonza case as defense seeks bail, slams ‘questionable’ arrest

Tolentino said the defense had not yet received an official court notice as of Sunday but expected the proceedings to address Sonza’s continued detention.

“We remain committed to asserting Manong Jay’s rights and pursuing all available legal remedies to secure his immediate release,” Tolentino said.

The defense plans to file motions seeking the recall or lifting of the arrest warrant and to allow Sonza to post bail, arguing that the offense charged is generally bailable under Philippine law.

Sonza was arrested on Thursday, 1 May, following allegations that he spread false information on social media concerning President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s health.

The complaint, filed by the Department of Justice (DOJ), stemmed from posts allegedly made in January 2026 that prosecutors said were intended to discredit the President.

Sonza also faces a separate charge under the Revised Penal Code for unlawful use of means of publication and unlawful utterances, in addition to a cyberlibel-related complaint tied to the Cybercrime Prevention Act.

The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) earlier said it would ask the court to clarify why the warrant issued by the same court branch described the offense as “not bailable.”

NBI Director Melvin Matibag said the bureau intends to raise the issue during Monday’s hearing.

Tolentino argued that the violation of Article 154 of the Revised Penal Code in relation to the Cybercrime Prevention Act carries a relatively light penalty of up to six months imprisonment.

“This is a bailable offense, or bail not required. That means, the NBI has no authority to arrest,” Tolentino earlier stressed.

The lawyer also questioned why the complaint was initiated by the NBI instead of a direct complainant, saying libel and cyberlibel cases are typically filed by the offended party.

Further, Retired military general Romeo Poquiz also criticized the handling of the case, pointing to what he described as “three red flags” surrounding Sonza’s arrest.

In a statement posted online, Poquiz questioned why the arrest warrant classified the offense as non-bailable despite the alleged penalty attached to the charge.

He also challenged the basis for the complaint, asking why the NBI filed the case rather than the supposed offended party.

“Where is the aggrieved party who should have filed the complaint?” Poquiz said.

Poquiz also raised concerns over the timing of the arrest, noting that Sonza was taken into custody at night despite what he described as a Department of Justice policy favoring daytime arrests.

“If this is how the system works now, anyone can be charged even without a direct victim, jailed despite being entitled to bail, and arrested at any hour,” he said. “This is not just a simple case. It is a warning. Today it is Sonza — tomorrow, it could be you, me, or anyone else.”

Despite criticism from Sonza’s camp and supporters, the Presidential Communications Office (PCO) defended the arrest and praised the NBI’s actions as part of the government’s campaign against misinformation.

In a statement released over the weekend, Acting PCO Secretary Dave Gomez said the arrest demonstrated the administration’s commitment to combating fake news through its “Oplan Kontra Fake News” initiative.

“Speak freely, but not falsely,” Gomez said.

The PCO previously signed a memorandum of agreement with the DOJ and the Department of Information and Communications Technology to strengthen coordination in identifying, investigating, and prosecuting individuals accused of spreading false information online.

Under the agreement, the PCO may endorse complaints for investigation by the NBI and possible filing before the courts.