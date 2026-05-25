IBF champ looking at other options

Reigning International Boxing Federation (IBF) minimumweight champion Pedro Taduran is not losing sleep over the decision of Puerto Rican two-belt titleholder Oscar Collazo to pretend that he doesn’t exist.
“What can I do if he doesn’t want to fight me,” Taduran told DAILY TRIBUNE after the World Boxing Organization and World Boxing Association 105-pound ruler decided to take on a different foe.
With Collazo booked to risk his twin titles against Joey Canoy of the Philippines next month in the United States, Taduran is looking elsewhere for other challenges.
Actually, Chinese Dianxing Zhu is Taduran’s mandatory challenger but this fight could wait if a unification match can be arranged as a unification fight supersedes everything.
Besides, Zhu might not be fit enough to step up to the plate as he is coming off a hard win over Filipino Ian Abne just two weeks ago in Cebu City.
“Based on what I saw, I don’t think he would recover quickly,” said Taduran, who was at ringside when Zhu scored a points win to become the IBF’s mandatory contender.