Hontiveros backs Gatchalian for Senate president

“He is a very serious legislator. Whenever he suspends, he will stay on the floor. He will not immediately enter the lounge,” Hontiveros said in Filipino.

Hontiveros stressed that leadership is important in the chamber, asserting that she has always been part of the collective effort to support the institution and the Filipino people.

The senator also said that the Senate bloc is open to anyone who wants to join, as long as it is based on equal values or interests within the chamber.

The “Solid Bloc 11” is the 11-member Senate minority bloc composed of Vicente Sotto III, Francis Pangilinan, Sherwin Gatchalian, Panfilo Lacson, Risa Hontiveros, Juan Miguel Zubiri, JV Ejercito, Bam Aquino, Kiko Benitez, Francis Tolentino, and Grace Poe.

Meanwhile, when asked about Sen. Francis “Chiz” Escudero, Hontiveros said there is a call for him to surrender to authorities and seek legal remedies under the Philippine Constitution.

Escudero is currently barred from leaving the country due to a precautionary hold departure order issued by the Sandiganbayan in connection with ongoing investigations into alleged flood control corruption.

The senator is now facing complaints for plunder, graft, and bribery from the Office of the Ombudsman, which resulted in the travel ban.

Alongside this, Hontiveros also addressed her relationship with Sen. Pia Cayetano, saying she mentioned that the current situation in the Senate is at the lowest of lows.

“After what happened last week and two weeks ago, even in my privileged speech, that this is really the lowest that the Senate has reached,” Hontiveros admitted.

Hontiveros hopes to restore the dignity and respect of the people in the Senate, saying that they will continue to stand before the eyes of Filipinos.