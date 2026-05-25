Minority still solid — Hontiveros

Hontiveros added that Senator Sherwin Gatchalian is a good choice to become Senate President, stressing that he is one of the serious legislators and values the dignity and reputation of the Senate.

Sen. Gatchalian previously said that he is prepared when he becomes the Senate President, given his decade-long Senate experience.

The issue comes two weeks after Senator Alan Peter Cayetano and the new majority bloc allegedly staged a coup. Weeks later, Cayetano said that there are plans to unseat him.

Under the minority bloc are Risa Hontiveros, Sherwin Gatchalian, Kiko Pangilinan, Erwin and Raffy Tulfo, Lito Lapid, Panfilo Lacson, Bam Aquino, JV Ejercito, and former Senate Presidents Vicente “Tito” Sotto III and Migz Zubiri.