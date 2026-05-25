Minority still solid — Hontiveros

Senator Risa Hontiveros said on Monday, 25 May, that the Senate minority bloc remains solid amid an alleged Senate leadership shake-up.
During her press conference, the 11 senators in the minority—also called SB-11 (Solid Bloc 11)—focused on their work in public service, implementing laws, resolution investigations, and preparation for the Vice President Sara Duterte impeachment trial as Senate judges.
Hontiveros added that Senator Sherwin Gatchalian is a good choice to become Senate President, stressing that he is one of the serious legislators and values the dignity and reputation of the Senate.
Sen. Gatchalian previously said that he is prepared when he becomes the Senate President, given his decade-long Senate experience.
The issue comes two weeks after Senator Alan Peter Cayetano and the new majority bloc allegedly staged a coup. Weeks later, Cayetano said that there are plans to unseat him.
Under the minority bloc are Risa Hontiveros, Sherwin Gatchalian, Kiko Pangilinan, Erwin and Raffy Tulfo, Lito Lapid, Panfilo Lacson, Bam Aquino, JV Ejercito, and former Senate Presidents Vicente “Tito” Sotto III and Migz Zubiri.