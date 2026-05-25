Hog raisers question higher pork import quota

So said pork prices have also declined compared with 2025 levels, citing Philippine Statistics Authority inflation data showing pork inflation at negative 2.2 percent in February, negative 1.8 percent in March and negative 1.1 percent in April.

“Our local production is almost the same as last year. Imports became even larger, and prices actually went down,” So said.

He said pork prices that previously reached around P220 per kilo have dropped to an average of about P190 per kilo this year.

“There is no shortage,” he added.

So said industry groups were surprised by the move to increase the MAV allocation and lower tariffs to 15 percent, saying stakeholders were not properly consulted before the policy was implemented.

“There should have been consultations with stakeholders first,” he said. “When we asked the secretary about it, he was also surprised that it had already been implemented.”

He said the industry had instead been discussing possible price caps with Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr. to address the wide gap between farmgate and retail prices.

“The issue being discussed was a price cap to stabilize retail prices at around P380. The discussion was not about lowering tariffs,” So said.

According to So, imported pork with a 15 percent tariff would have a landed cost of around P167 to P173 per kilo. He said this creates a large disadvantage for local raisers because farmgate prices for live hogs are already around P190 per kilo, while production costs for dressed pork can reach around P290 per kilo.

“The difference is about P100. That is why we are saying local hog raisers will die,” he said.

So also questioned the source of the recommendation to sharply increase import volumes, noting that stable supply and easing prices should not warrant expanded imports.

He said the policy could discourage local hog raisers and negatively affect related industries such as corn production and feed milling.