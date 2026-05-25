Fresh fuel price hike brings back fears of P100/l diesel

Motorists are facing another round of fuel price increases this week, reviving concerns that diesel prices could soon return to the P100-per-liter territory seen during previous oil price spikes.

The Department of Energy said Monday that diesel prices will increase by as much as P1.96 per liter starting this morning, while gasoline products are set to rise by P1.60 per liter. Kerosene prices may also go up by P1.45 per liter.

Based on prevailing retail prices in Metro Manila last week, the latest round of fuel hikes will push diesel prices to between P74.16 and P94.69 per liter starting next week, bringing pump prices closer to the P100-per-liter mark once again.