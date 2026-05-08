Diesel rollback looms, but gasoline-using motorists face another sting

Fuel prices are poised for another mixed adjustment next week, still due to the continued volatility in the global oil market.

An industry source said Friday the estimates showed that gasoline prices may increase by around P1.00 to P4.00 per liter, driven by sustained uncertainty in international trading.

Diesel prices, meanwhile, may reverse course following this week’s increase, with a potential rollback of P6.00 to P8.00 per liter.