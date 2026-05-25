FLI cashes in on inventory sell-down

“Our priority has been to ensure that every peso of capital is working toward growth,” FLI President and CEO Tristan Las Marias said.

“By successfully moving P4.1 billion in inventory this quarter, we have strengthened our balance sheet. This disciplined execution allows us to pursue new high-value opportunities with absolute confidence.”

The company also pointed out that the strategy contributed to its first-quarter financial performance.

“With a net income of P1.10 billion, the company continues to demonstrate that fiscal discipline and operational velocity are the key drivers of its long-term sustainable growth,” FLI said.