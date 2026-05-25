Finding opportunity amid economic headwinds

The long-term solution lies in energy security. The Philippines is blessed with abundant natural resources, including solar, wind, hydro, and geothermal energy. Investments in renewable energy projects must be fast-tracked. Every additional megawatt generated from local renewable sources reduces dependence on imported fuel and shields the country from volatile global energy markets. Energy security is no longer simply an environmental objective but is an economic necessity.

At the same time, slower GDP growth should not automatically be interpreted as economic failure. Growth cycles are normal, especially amid global uncertainties. What matters is the quality and inclusiveness of growth. Investments in infrastructure, digital connectivity, education, and innovation can create the foundation for sustainable economic expansion. The country’s young and highly adaptable workforce remains one of its strongest competitive advantages in attracting investments and supporting emerging industries.

The weak peso, often viewed negatively, also presents opportunities. A competitive exchange rate can make Philippine exports more attractive in international markets and strengthen sectors such as tourism and business process outsourcing. Most importantly, millions of overseas Filipino workers provide valuable foreign exchange inflows that help stabilize the economy.

Perhaps the greatest determinant of the country’s future, however, is governance. Sound fiscal management, policy consistency, anti-corruption measures, and a business-friendly environment will be critical in maintaining investor confidence.

Economic challenges can be overcome more quickly when government, business, and civil society work toward common goals. The biggest component of this governance aspect is infrastructure development. We hope that our prayers for our national government and our whole-of-nation approach towards collaborative reforms in how we plan, finance, implement, and monitor infrastructure projects, including digitalization and ethics education, could get us back on our feet in a few quarters.

The future of the Philippines will not be defined solely by global energy problems, GDP figures, or currency fluctuations. It will be shaped by how effectively the nation responds to these challenges. If the country invests wisely in energy independence, human capital, innovation, and good governance, today’s difficulties may ultimately become the catalyst for a stronger, more resilient, and more prosperous Philippines.

In the meantime, in our own individual and firm capacities, let’s extend a helping hand in feeding the poor and hungry so that no one will be left behind as we cross this cloudy path.

The road ahead may be difficult, but it remains filled with possibilities.