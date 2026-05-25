Finding opportunity amid economic headwinds

The Philippines faces a challenging period marked by rising energy costs, slower economic growth, and a weakened peso. Around the world, geopolitical tensions, supply chain disruptions, and the transition to cleaner sources of energy have created uncertainty for governments, businesses, and consumers alike.
For many Filipinos, these global developments are felt most directly through higher electricity bills, increased transportation costs, and the rising prices of everyday necessities. Moreover, the flood control corruption scandal has caused a dive in government infrastructure spending for four quarters now, creating a domino effect towards one of the worst economic slowdowns since 2009. For businesses and consumers, this meant a significant reduction again in income that had already been weakened by inflation.
The question many are asking is simple: What does the future hold for the Philippines?
While the challenges are real, the future is not necessarily bleak. According to my economist friend, Prof. Roni Balbieran of the UA&P, history has shown that the Philippines often demonstrates remarkable resilience during difficult times. The country has weathered financial crises, natural disasters, and global recessions before, emerging stronger through the determination and adaptability of its people.
One of the country’s biggest vulnerabilities remains its dependence on imported fuel. When global oil prices rise or when the peso weakens against the US dollar, the Philippines immediately feels the impact. Since energy imports are largely paid for in dollars, a weaker peso makes fuel and electricity more expensive. These higher costs ripple through the economy, affecting transportation, manufacturing, agriculture and household budgets.
The long-term solution lies in energy security. The Philippines is blessed with abundant natural resources, including solar, wind, hydro, and geothermal energy. Investments in renewable energy projects must be fast-tracked. Every additional megawatt generated from local renewable sources reduces dependence on imported fuel and shields the country from volatile global energy markets. Energy security is no longer simply an environmental objective but is an economic necessity.
At the same time, slower GDP growth should not automatically be interpreted as economic failure. Growth cycles are normal, especially amid global uncertainties. What matters is the quality and inclusiveness of growth. Investments in infrastructure, digital connectivity, education, and innovation can create the foundation for sustainable economic expansion. The country’s young and highly adaptable workforce remains one of its strongest competitive advantages in attracting investments and supporting emerging industries.
The weak peso, often viewed negatively, also presents opportunities. A competitive exchange rate can make Philippine exports more attractive in international markets and strengthen sectors such as tourism and business process outsourcing. Most importantly, millions of overseas Filipino workers provide valuable foreign exchange inflows that help stabilize the economy.
Perhaps the greatest determinant of the country’s future, however, is governance. Sound fiscal management, policy consistency, anti-corruption measures, and a business-friendly environment will be critical in maintaining investor confidence.
Economic challenges can be overcome more quickly when government, business, and civil society work toward common goals. The biggest component of this governance aspect is infrastructure development. We hope that our prayers for our national government and our whole-of-nation approach towards collaborative reforms in how we plan, finance, implement, and monitor infrastructure projects, including digitalization and ethics education, could get us back on our feet in a few quarters.
The future of the Philippines will not be defined solely by global energy problems, GDP figures, or currency fluctuations. It will be shaped by how effectively the nation responds to these challenges. If the country invests wisely in energy independence, human capital, innovation, and good governance, today’s difficulties may ultimately become the catalyst for a stronger, more resilient, and more prosperous Philippines.
In the meantime, in our own individual and firm capacities, let’s extend a helping hand in feeding the poor and hungry so that no one will be left behind as we cross this cloudy path.
The road ahead may be difficult, but it remains filled with possibilities.