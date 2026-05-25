DTI drives export-focused industrial push

The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) launched the Tatak Pinoy Proudly Filipino Expo to bring together manufacturers, exporters and innovators as the government seeks to strengthen the country’s industrial base and boost global competitiveness.
Trade Secretary Maria Cristina Aldeguer-Roque said Monday the expo supports the government’s push to position Filipino industries more aggressively in international markets while strengthening domestic manufacturing capacity.
The trade chief described the expo as a showcase “of who we are, of what we can do and what we are truly capable of,” as she paid tribute “to our dedicated manufacturers, our visionaries, industry captains, and to every single Filipino who works day in and day out who build this strong economy that we can be proud of.”
Held at the SMX Convention Center Manila from 25 to 27 May, the event serves as a platform to advance the government’s Tatak Pinoy Strategy, the country’s first national industrial policy institutionalized through Republic Act 11981.
The event features companies from priority sectors identified by the government as critical to long-term industrial growth and export expansion, including semiconductors, electronics, electric vehicles, pharmaceuticals, defense equipment, food manufacturing, chemicals and skincare products.