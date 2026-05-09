DOWNFALL IN ROME: Djokovic collapses, doubts French Open chances

Djokovic, a 24-time Grand Slam winner, was making his comeback from a shoulder injury in the last big tournament before the French Open, which starts later this month.

And the world No. 4 was unsure as to whether he would be back to his best for the clay-court Grand Slam, simply saying “I hope so” when asked by reporters whether Paris would see the all-conquering “Nole” of old.

“Let’s see what happens,” said Djokovic, who lamented persistent physical problems in the twilight of his stellar career.

“I don’t recall the last time in the last couple of years of preparation where I didn’t have any physical issues coming into a tournament,” Djokovic said.

“It’s always something, it’s kind of a new reality that I have to deal with.”

Djokovic wore shoulder strappings in his first tournament since losing in the last 16 at Indian Wells in March, after pulling out of tournaments in Miami, Monte Carlo and Madrid.

He hadn’t previously been knocked out this early in a tournament since the Madrid Open last year, and he looked a long way from the player who has won six titles at the Foro Italico.

He breezed into a one-set lead but then buckled under the weight of Prizmic’s powerful hitting, which has led to the 20-year-old rising to a career-high world ranking of 79.

Prizmic has beaten two top 10 players in a matter of weeks, with sixth-ranked Ben Shelton succumbing in the second round in Madrid last month.

Djokovic is Prizmic’s idol, and a landmark win gives the young talent a match with either Ugo Humbert or Vit Kopriva and a chance to make the fourth round of a Masters 1000 event for the first time.

“It was a big moment for me. It was also a big thing to share the court with a legend,” Prizmic said.

“So, yeah, today, I mean, I played unbelievably. I’m very happy about my performance.”

Earlier, Alexander Zverev eased into the third round after comfortably dealing with fellow German Daniel Altmaier in straight sets, 7-5, 6-3.

The second seed is in good form, having reached the final in Madrid last weekend and he is again on the other side of the draw to red-hot favourite Jannik Sinner.

The 29-year-old has been beaten by Sinner in four Masters 100 events this year and will have his work cut out if he is to add to his 2017 and 2024 titles in Rome.

Three-time champion Iga Swiatek battled into the third round of the women’s tournament with a 6-1, 6-7 (5/7), 6-3 win over Caty McNally.

Swiatek will play 28th seed Emma Navarro or Elisabetta Cocciaretto this weekend for a place in the last 16, after a match that initially looked like being a routine win but dragged on for the best part of three hours.

“It was a tough match, Caty really played great,” Swiatek said.

“I had to be patient. For sure, some mistakes happened. It was not an easy match. I’m really happy I was solid at the end and in the important moments. I kept it together.”