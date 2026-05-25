DMW: Filipino crew members continue to receive salaries while under quarantine

Meanwhile, the DMW, in cooperation with the Department of Foreign Affairs, Philippine Embassy, and Department of Health, continues to ensure the well-being and health of the crew members.

DMW Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac recently visited the Netherlands and met with the authorities in the country.

The secretary and his companions also managed to see and greet some of the crew from a distance while they were in the quarantine facility.

According to the secretary, the crew members are doing well.

"The mood is positive as they have all tested negative of the Hantavirus," he said.

Meanwhile, Cacdac also met with Dutch government officials and the shipowner of MV Hondius in the Netherlands on 22 May to ensure the safety of the 38 Filipino crew members of the vessel, following health concerns linked to Hantavirus.

The DMW chief thanked Dutch authorities for their swift humanitarian response, medical assistance and close coordination.

Dutch officials recognized the vital contribution of Filipino seafarers to global maritime operations and reaffirmed their commitment to protecting the rights, health and welfare of Filipino migrant workers.

The DMW delegation, accompanied by Berlin Labor Attaché Delia Palomar, also met with representatives of Oceanwide Expeditions, the shipowner, and Wagenborg, the licensed manning agency of the crew, to discuss the crew's condition and the arrangements for their return to the Philippines.

Oceanwide Expeditions confirmed that all 38 Filipino crew members have tested negative for Hantavirus, remained asymptomatic and are receiving proper care under close medical monitoring.

The company also assured that the crew members will receive full compensation during and even after the mandatory six-week quarantine period and will be repatriated once cleared by Dutch health authorities.

The quarantine period ends on 18 June. NEIL ALCOBER