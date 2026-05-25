Davao del Sur marks 4 years as insurgency-free province

Maj. Gen. Alvin Luzon joined Governor Yvonne Cagas during the event.

Luzon said the milestone reflected the unity, vigilance, and sacrifices of various sectors in achieving lasting peace and development in the province.

“As we commemorate this important milestone, may we continue to work together in preserving the peace we have achieved and move towards lasting peace, progress, and sustainable development for future generations,” Luzon said.

Cagas also stressed the importance of sustaining peace awareness among the youth and protecting the province’s gains against insurgency.

The 10ID reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining peace and security in coordination with partner stakeholders and communities to prevent the resurgence of insurgency activities in the province.

The Agila Division also noted that its entire area of operations remains insurgency-free, with no active New People's Army units monitored within its operational jurisdiction.

The division said the development reflected the continued success of the government’s whole-of-nation approach in promoting peace and stability.

The program concluded with the symbolic release of doves and balloons representing peace, unity, and prosperity in Davao del Sur.