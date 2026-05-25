Co: ICC cases vs senators must not delay Sara impeachment

The lawmaker noted that legal processes operate independently and should not hamper impeachment proceedings involving a public official.

“Dapat hindi na madelay yung proceedings dahil nakalagay nga po sa Constitution na dapat ay ‘forthwith’ at hindi po dapat maantala ng mga dapat na legal processes yung pagtuloy-tuloy ng iba pang legal processes,” she said during an interview with reporters.

(“The proceedings should no longer be delayed because the Constitution states that it should proceed ‘forthwith,’ and separate legal processes should not obstruct the continuation of other legal proceedings.”)

Co’s remarks came amid mounting allegations and legal controversies involving several senators over their supposed involvement in various unlawful activities.

Among the most prominent developments in recent weeks was the reported attempt by Senator Ronald dela Rosa to evade an arrest warrant issued by the International Criminal Court in connection with the crimes against humanity case involving former President Rodrigo Duterte.

Dela Rosa publicly appeared at the Senate on 11 May after months of absence and was among the 13 senators who voted to oust then Senate President Vicente Sotto in favor of Senator Alan Peter Cayetano.

Following unrest at the Senate two days later, Dela Rosa reportedly left the premises with Senator Robin Padilla and has not been publicly seen since 14 May.

In a related development, Palace Press Officer Claire Castro earlier said additional ICC warrants were “expected,” citing other personalities allegedly tagged as “co-perpetrators” in Duterte’s anti-drug campaign.

Meanwhile, although no active warrants have been issued against them, the names of Senators Jinggoy Estrada, Francis Escudero, Joel Villanueva, and Rodante Marcoleta have also surfaced in discussions regarding possible criminal complaints.

Despite these developments, Co said the House prosecution panel remains focused on preparations for the Vice President’s impeachment trial, which is tentatively scheduled to begin pre-trial proceedings on 6 July.

The lawmaker stressed that public officials facing allegations must confront the accusations against them in the interest of accountability.

“Kung ano man yan kailangan pong harapin ng mga opisyales yung mga legal na prosesong nakahanda or even nakaharap sa kanila,” she said.

(“Whatever the allegations may be, officials must face the legal processes prepared against them.”)

Co, a lawyer by profession, added that even if senators eventually face trial, it would not automatically strip them of their functions and responsibilities as lawmakers.

Under the Omnibus Election Code and Article XI of the 1987 Constitution, only officials sentenced to more than 18 months imprisonment may be disqualified and removed from office.

“Kung ano man po ang kinalabasan niyan, meron tayong kasaysayan na pwedeng magtuloy-tuloy ang functions ng senators, despite the effects of these legal procedures,” she said.

(“Whatever the outcome may be, history shows that senators may continue performing their functions despite the effects of legal procedures.”)