Law deans warn blocking Sara impeachment trial may violate Constitution

They further said that if the Senate fails to convene as an impeachment court, it would be violating impeachment rules supported by law, which clearly indicate that the trial should proceed “forthwith.”

“Refusal of public officers to perform a duty imposed by law, particularly by the Constitution, constitutes dereliction of duty that is administratively actionable,” the post read.

On the issue surrounding the controversial term “forthwith,” the experts from various universities said the Constitution intended for a “trial to proceed as a matter of course” immediately after one-third of lawmakers in the House of Representatives voted in favor of transmitting the impeachment complaint.

Aside from the impeachment issue, the legal scholars also urged law enforcers to comply with international legal processes related to the arrest of Sen. Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa over crimes against humanity charges before the International Criminal Court (ICC).

The statements from the professors came after a sudden leadership change overshadowed the pending transmission of the impeachment complaint against Duterte from the House of Representatives on Monday, 11 May.

In a 13-9-2 vote, Sen. Vicente “Tito” Sotto was replaced by Sen. Alan Peter Cayetano as Senate president.

Meanwhile, Dela Rosa, who had not been publicly seen since 11 November 2025, appeared during the Senate session following a confrontation with authorities at the Senate premises.

Allegations that the leadership change was intended to impede Duterte’s impeachment proceedings have since been denied by Cayetano, who said the Senate would proceed with the impeachment trial “forthwith” upon receipt of the Articles of Impeachment.

“There won’t be delays. You judge us on our actions. But I don’t know what time we will receive the copies. I don’t know. That’s why I want a majority caucus so it’s not a decision of only one group,” he said.

The newly appointed Senate president added that he plans to conduct an all-member meeting to discuss key issues, including the impeachment trial of the Vice President.