Businessmen challenge Senate to restore integrity

The Makati Business Club (MBC) urged lawmakers to restore the Senate’s integrity and safeguard public confidence in the institution amid growing scrutiny over political tensions and the impeachment proceedings involving the Vice President.
In a statement yesterday, the business group said recent political developments had raised concerns over the chamber’s credibility as senators carry out one of their most important constitutional duties as an impeachment court.
“On 11th May, we all witnessed an unprecedented drama and chaos which severely damaged the credibility of the Senate as an institution,” the group said.
MBC reminded senators that they were elected to serve the public interest rather than “personal, political or business agendas.”
The group emphasized the role of the Senate President as the institutional head and public face of the chamber, saying leadership is critical in restoring public trust.
“If the public perceives the Senate President as someone who is purely partisan, and does not possess the necessary independence and moral ascendancy that such a position requires, public confidence in the institution is eroded,” the statement read.