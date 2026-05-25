Broadcaster's glass shard-embedded meal prompts complaint against online food resto

“This is just yet another reminder to be cautious with the food we prepare and consume,” she noted, sharing how she experienced the gastronomic mishap.

“I ordered a salmon poke bowl from Poke Joint via Grab. Since I was expecting every mouthful to be quite soft, I was surprised to feel something sharp while chewing. I quickly spat it out and saw a significantly sized, clear shard of what I think could be either glass or hard plastic mixed in with my food,” de Guzman shared.

To show proof, the news anchor photographed the shards of broken glass found in her food order and shared the images on her Facebook account.

“Had I been a tad less careful, I might be in the hospital now, undergoing surgery for a damaged tongue or esophagus, unable to work until God knows when," she lamented.

Following the incident, she filed a complaint against the restaurant she ordered from.

“I reached out to the resto via Grab, and I was told it might just be eggshells (this is definitely not the case, since I told them it was transparent and quite thick). They then proceeded to offer me a 20% discount for my NEXT ORDER… gee, thanks. I guess ultimately, I’m just thankful to have been saved from being severely injured,” she wrote.

Through the experience, de Guzman warned others who might encounter the same predicament.

“We’ve been ordering food online from restos left and right, but this was a reminder to mindfully chew and be cautious of our safety, even with what we eat," she wrote.

Addressing restaurant owners, she added: “To the restos preparing orders, please double, triple check the food you send out [praying hands emoji]. A small mistake like this could lead to grave consequences involving many more people... hay. Mag-ingat na lang po ang lahat pls!”