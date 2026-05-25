Boots Anson Roa-Rodrigo reflects on life anchored in faith and purpose

“My prayer consists of thanking God and asking Him that I may always deserve His grace,” she shared. “Prayer, to me, is the simple act of lifting my mind, heart and being to the Lord.”

Long before becoming one of Philippine entertainment’s most respected personalities, Boots — born Maria Elisa Cristobal Anson — was already surrounded by artistry and public life. The daughter of former matinee idol Oscar Moreno and pharmacist Belen Cristobal, she would eventually carve out a remarkable career spanning television, film, public service, and philanthropy.

Her entry into show business came unexpectedly during her university years at the University of the Philippines , when she was invited to host a television program for young audiences. What began as a hesitant opportunity eventually opened doors to some of the country’s most iconic noontime and variety shows, while later leading her to an acclaimed film career that spanned more than a hundred movies.

Beyond entertainment, Boots also devoted part of her life to public service, stepping away from showbiz for over a decade to work at the Philippine Embassy in Washington, D.C. The experience, she said, allowed her to grow both professionally and personally while focusing on family life abroad.

When she returned to Philippine entertainment, she successfully reinvented herself once again, taking on more mature and daring roles that pushed her creatively as an actress.

Even today, Boots remains passionate about her craft and continues to dream of new artistic milestones, including performing in a stage production of Federico García Lorca’s “La Casa de Bernarda Alba.” She also hopes to someday share a lively “Mamma Mia!” performance with longtime friends Helen Gamboa and Charo Santos-Concio .

Recently, Boots celebrated another meaningful chapter in her life with the launch of her memoir, Grateful, unveiled during her birthday gathering at Club Filipino . The book reflects on the many seasons of her life — from heartbreaks and successes to rediscovering love and purpose.

“My memoir is my way of saying thank you,” she said. “In pain and joy, successes and failures, I remain constantly grateful for God’s continuous grace.”

Part of the proceeds from the memoir will support Mowelfund , an organization she has faithfully served for decades in various leadership roles.

Looking back on a life filled with achievement, service, and second chances, Boots remains grounded in humility.

“I am grateful for everything that I am and have,” she reflected. “All these are God-given.”