BI warns rowdy foreigners in Siargao: Break Philippine laws, face deportation

“Kung may sapat na dahilan, puwede silang mag-proceed sa deportation case at mapa-deport po sila,” BI deputy spokesperson Melvin Mabulac said during an interview on Bagong Pilipinas Ngayon.

“Hindi naman dapat maabuso ang hospitality ng ating bansang Pilipinas,” he added.

The BI said it is now closely coordinating with local government units and partner agencies to tighten enforcement of immigration laws and improve monitoring of foreign nationals staying in tourist destinations like Siargao.

Under the bureau’s expanded crackdown, authorities will check the immigration status of foreigners once complaints or reports are filed against them.

“Kapag nakita natin na may violation, mas madali po,” Mabulac said.

The immigration official also warned that foreigners who draw repeated complaints from communities or local officials may be declared “undesirable aliens,” paving the way for deportation proceedings and inclusion in the BI blacklist.

“Pwede pong umandar yung proseso na sila ay undesirable at sila ay mapatawan ng deportation at mapasama sa blacklist,” he said.

The bureau earlier announced it would launch training programs for local governments and partner agencies to boost awareness of immigration laws, strengthen detection of violations, and improve coordination in handling issues involving foreign nationals.

The BI has not yet identified specific individuals involved in the reported incidents in Siargao, but officials stressed that all foreign visitors are expected to respect Philippine laws and local communities while staying in the country.