Bato's arrest warrant to be served without delay — NBI

However, the director said the case is difficult due to the country having multiple exit points, citing the case of former Tarlac mayor Alice Guo, linked to illegal Philippine Offshore Gaming Operator (POGO) activities in Bamban, who managed to leave the country without proper documentation.

“Right now, we have locations we are monitoring and lists being provided to us. The challenge is that many tips we receive cannot always be relied upon,” Matibag said in Filipino.

Matibag also emphasized that the NBI has technological capabilities to verify the validity and truthfulness of information it receives, amid the presence of false reports for financial gain.

Meanwhile, when asked whether Sen. Robin Padilla would be summoned by the NBI, Matibag said the Department of Justice (DOJ) will first hold a meeting to investigate the matter, which is not limited to Padilla.

“We will issue summons to those who need to be called; this is not limited to Sen. Padilla, but also other individuals who may help clarify the disappearance of Sen. Dela Rosa,” Matibag added.

Padilla was the last identified individual seen with Dela Rosa before he went missing, and he asserted that Padilla had already admitted he was with him when Dela Rosa was dropped off.

Matibag noted that other names were mentioned in the issuance of arrest warrants, which may be included in reports that additional warrants from the International Criminal Court (ICC) are expected to be issued.