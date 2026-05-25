Baguio honors two literary figures with Balagtas award

BAGUIO CITY — Two Baguio residents were commended by the city government during Monday’s flag-raising ceremony at the Baguio City Hall grounds on 25 May 2026.

Through Resolutions Nos. 343 and 344, Series of 2026, the Baguio City Council honored Dr. Haze Wendell P. Capili and poet-journalist Franklin E. Cimatu for receiving the 2026 Gawad Pambansang Alagad ni Balagtas from the Unyon ng mga Manunulat sa Pilipinas.

The Gawad Pambansang Alagad ni Balagtas is a national recognition given to Filipino writers for their significant contributions to the development of Philippine literature and mastery of the literary craft.