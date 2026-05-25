Air Force auditor retires, pays tribute to WESCOM

As part of his retirement activities, Dela Paz expressed gratitude to the entire WESCOM family for the support, cooperation, and camaraderie extended to him during his assignment with the command.

He was received by Capt. Mateo Carido, chief of the Unified Command Staff.

During his remarks, Dela Paz described his stint at WESCOM as one of the most meaningful chapters of his military career as he prepares to retire from active service after decades in the Armed Forces.

Following his message, Dela Paz paid a retirement call on Vice Adm. Alan Javier, commander of WESCOM, who recognized the retiring official for his dedicated service and contributions to the Armed Forces of the Philippines.

Javier also acknowledged Dela Paz’s role in advancing WESCOM’s internal security and peacekeeping efforts during his tenure.

Dela Paz served as deputy commander for Internal Defense Operations of WESCOM from 14 February 2023 to 18 June 2024.

During his assignment, he helped lead operations that strengthened the command’s internal security initiatives and contributed to weakening insurgent influence in key areas within WESCOM’s joint operational area.