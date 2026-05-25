Agot Isidro to celebrate 60th birthday with two-night concert

The concert, which celebrates her six decades in life and artistry, will be held at the Maybank Performing Arts Theaterinside the Bonifacio Global City Arts Center in Taguig.

Known for balancing a prolific career in acting and music, Isidro remains one of the country’s enduring entertainers.

Apart from her acclaimed work in film, television, and theater, she is also known for hits such as Love You Honey, Sa Isip Ko, Everyday, and Nais Ko’y Kapiling Ka.

Her music career has continued to evolve over the years.

In 2009, she released her last full-length album, Laces & Promises, while in 2025, she returned with the single Isang Sandali.

Beyond music, Isidro also remains active onscreen.

She is set to appear in the upcoming Netflix series Balaraw alongside Janine Gutierrez and Charlie Dizon.

She also has an upcoming film slated for the next edition of the Cinemalaya Philippine Independent Film Festival.

As Isidro enters a new decade, the birthday concert is expected to celebrate not only her enduring legacy but also a career that has resonated across generations of Filipino audiences.