Train collision near Jakarta kills 14

Sausan Sarifah, 29, a survivor hospitalized with a broken arm and a deep thigh cut, described the chaos. “It all happened so fast, in a split second. There were two announcements from the commuter train. Everyone was ready to get off, and then suddenly there was the sound of the locomotive, really loud. There was no time to get out, and everyone ended up piled up inside the train, crushed on top of one another,” she said.

State-owned operator KAI said 84 people needed medical treatment, though it did not specify how many remained hospitalized.

A KAI spokesperson, Franoto Wibowo, said a taxi may have clipped the commuter train at a level crossing, leaving it stranded on the tracks. The long-distance train hit the last, women-only carriage, he said.