Report IDs adaptation, resiliency solutions

The Centre for Impact Investing and Practices and its partners released the “Climate Adaptation and Resilience in Asia: Pricing Risk, Sizing Opportunities, Financing Solutions” at the Ecosperity Week 2026 Impact Investing Roundtable 2026 on 19 May.

The report says climate adaptation and resilience financing in Asia remains constrained by limited data, fragmented approaches, and uncertainty around where capital can be most effective.

“We hope this report helps to provide greater clarity on the opportunities and roles different stakeholders can play in advancing solutions across the region. As climate risks intensify, stronger coordination between public, private, and philanthropic capital will be essential to accelerate action,” said Dawn Chan, CEO of CIIP.