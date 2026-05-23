Coalition pushes bill targeting unhealthy food

A coalition of health advocates, lawmakers and patient groups is urging Congress to pass a measure that would require warning labels on unhealthy food products and restrict their marketing to children.

The Healthy Food Environment coalition, led by ImagineLaw, launched a petition over the weekend calling for the approval of the Healthy Food Environment Bill, which seeks to regulate nutrition standards and the marketing of processed and packaged food products.

Under the proposal, food products deemed unhealthy would be required to carry warning labels to help consumers make informed choices. The bill would also prohibit advertising and marketing of unhealthy food directed at children.