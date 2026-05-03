EU biz group pushes agri modernization, trade prospects

The forum highlighted how agriculture remains closely tied to food security, rural livelihoods, and national resilience, even as the sector continues to grapple with rising input costs, climate pressures, and global market volatility.

“The Philippines has the opportunity not only to participate in dialogue, but to lead by example in agricultural transformation, and the European Union can be a strong partner,” Duarte said, adding that the potential conclusion of the EU–Philippines Free Trade Agreement could unlock new investment and modernization pathways.

The forum placed strong emphasis on technology adoption, climate-responsive farming systems, and value chain development across crops, livestock, and fisheries as key drivers of long-term sector growth.

For the government side, Philippine Coconut Authority Administrator and CEO Dr. Dexter Buted highlighted the role of European expertise in accelerating transformation, particularly in improving productivity and connecting farmers to more competitive markets.

He stressed that strengthening farmers through sustainable production systems is no longer optional, but essential for long-term sector survival.