MMDA sends rescue assets as Angeles City building leaves dozens feared buried

“Magbibigay kami ng equipment na meron kami na kailangan nila including mga life monitor at heartbeat detectors natin,” Torre said.

Torre said their heartbeat detectors will allow rescuers to determine if there are persons still alive underneath the rubble.

He added that the MMDA Search and Rescue Group, along with trained rescue dogs, will assist other rescuers.

The Philippine Red Cross reported that the structure gave away early Sunday, affecting 30 to 40 workers at the time of the collapse.

Officials have yet to determine what caused the structural failure, but investigators are expected to examine both construction practices and weather conditions at the time.

As of press time, no fatalities have been officially confirmed, but the situation remains critical as search and rescue operations continue around the clock.