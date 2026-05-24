Building collapse in Angeles traps workers; rescue operations continue

The PRC said the incident was first reported by RC143 volunteer Maverick Escoto, prompting the organization’s National Headquarters Operations Center to coordinate with the Bureau of Fire Protection in Angeles City and the Angeles City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office to verify the situation and mobilize responders.

As of Sunday morning, emergency teams had rescued 10 trapped individuals, while nine others managed to escape the site unharmed.

The number of workers still missing remained unconfirmed as rescue operations continued amid unstable debris.

To bolster on-site response, the PRC Pampanga Chapter dispatched an ambulance team with four emergency medical personnel at around 8:00 a.m.

A separate welfare team composed of two personnel was also deployed to provide psychosocial support, tracing services, and assistance in setting up a first aid station and welfare desk.

“Our responders are coordinating closely with local authorities to verify casualties and gather further necessary information,” the PRC said.

Local authorities have yet to issue an official statement on the cause of the collapse, which occurred while construction was ongoing.